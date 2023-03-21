Zillow logo (PRNewsfoto/Zillow Group)

Zillow logo (PRNewsfoto/Zillow Group)

 By Zillow

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Relatively high rates are keeping new listings low, frustrating willing buyers

  • New listings are at a record low for February, contributing to an incredibly low supply. 
  • Sales activity lost momentum in February as rates rose. 
  • U.S. home values stabilized after a six-month decline.
  • Well-priced homes are moving. At 17 days, the median time to pending is faster than before the pandemic. 


Tags