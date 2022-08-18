Zillow logo (PRNewsfoto/Zillow Group)

Competition is easing as inventory accumulates, leading the market back toward 'normal'

  • U.S. home values fell 0.1% from June to July, the first decline in the raw Zillow Home Value Index since 2012. Home values fell last month in 30 of the 50 largest metro areas, but are still up 16% from a year ago. 
  • Rising inventory is being driven by homes lingering on the market and new listings trailing pre-pandemic levels. It took 10 days for a listing to go pending in July, two days longer than in June.
  • Rent appreciation is slowing, but the growth rate remains much higher than pre-pandemic levels.

