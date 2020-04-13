KENNEWICK, Wash., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadwell Industries, Inc. is proud to re-introduce the ApneaTrak home sleep apnea testing (HSAT) device, with three models to meet multiple levels of clinical needs to help diagnose sleep apnea and to test the efficacy of treatments. Watch the video, request a demo and learn more at cadwell.com/apneatrak/.
Sleep apnea is a sleep breathing disorder characterized by the collapse of the upper airway during sleep. It affects sleep quality and daytime fatigue, and is a risk factor for hypertension, heart disease, stroke, and sudden death during sleep, among others. ApneaTrak can be used to rule-in sleep apnea, and may be a preferred course of action prior to a full polysomnography (PSG) test in a sleep facility.
The base model ApneaTrak: Core contains all required channels for a Type 3 sleep study. The mid-level ApneaTrak: Legacy adds a thermistor and a second effort belt (a best practice recommended by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine) and an independent snore sensor input. For total sleep time, ApneaTrak: TST adds three channels of ExG, which can be used as EEG, EOG, EMG, or ECG. For optimal patient comfort and use, the recorder weighs only 0.3 lbs (143.5 g) and features a patient event button.
ApneaTrak provides a customizable experience with non-proprietary inputs. Cadwell offers multiple HSAT patient accessory kits, including a completely disposable set of sensors, so care providers can use the accessories they and their patients prefer. Patient video guides, color-coded connectors and automatic scheduled start times help improve study success rates.
The ApneaTrak clinical workflow is fast and efficient. A single connection downloads data for review, charges the ApneaTrak, and readies it for the next patient. Reviewing PSG and HSAT studies on one integrated software platform provides efficiency in training and ongoing use. Built-in, rechargeable batteries help reduce the cost of battery replacement and enable recording of up to 24 hours of data over three nights on a single charge.
ApneaTrak is a powerful tool for the diagnosis and treatment of sleep apnea. For 40 years, Cadwell has been innovating neurodiagnostic solutions that deliver clinical excellence, durability, flexibility, and ease of use. Cadwell solutions are designed and manufactured in Kennewick, Washington, USA. Cadwell is helping you help others.