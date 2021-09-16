CAIR, 40+ Coalition Partners Announce Global Boycott of Hilton Hotels Over Plan to Build Hotel on Site of Demolished Uyghur Mosque in China By Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) Sep 16, 2021 Sep 16, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) -- the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization – in partnership with more than 40 U.S. and international groups, today held a news conference outside The Capital Hilton in Washington, D.C., to announce a worldwide boycott of Hilton Worldwide over that corporation's refusal to end an agreement to license the construction of a Hampton Hotel on the site of a bulldozed mosque in the Uyghur region of China. SEE: Calls for Global Boycott of Hilton Over Hotel on Holy Site Bulldozed in China's Cleansing Drive (Telegraph)https://uk.style.yahoo.com/calls-global-boycott-hilton-over-152038598.html Muslim groups call for Hilton boycott over project in China https://www.thehour.com/news/article/Muslim-groups-call-for-Hilton-boycott-over-16465258.php Muslim Groups Boycott Hilton Over Planned Hotel on Uighur Mosque (Al Jazeera)https://twitter.com/CAIRNational/status/1438574250571534344More than 40 Groups to Boycott Hilton Over Planned Hotel on Uighur Sitehttps://english.alaraby.co.uk/news/groups-boycott-hilton-over-planned-hotel-uighur-site [LISTEN] CAIR, Coalition Partners Announce Global Boycott of Hilton Hotels Over Plan to Build Hotel on Site of Demolished Uyghur Masjid in Chinahttps://radioislam.org.za/a/listen-cair-coalition-partners-announce-global-boycott-of-hilton-hotels-over-plan-to-build-hotel-on-site-of-demolished-uyghur-masjid-in-china/ Those speaking at the news conference included: (in order of appearance)Zainab Chaudry - CAIR Office in Maryland DirectorNihad Awad – National Executive Director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)Rushan Abbas - Founder and Executive Director of Campaign for UyghursOmer Kanat - Executive Director of the Uyghur Human Rights Project (UHRP), Executive Chair World Uyghur Congress Abdulhakim A Idris – Inspector General of the World Uyghur Congress (WUC)Husam Kaid – Political Lead for Free Uyghur NowMahmudul Kadir - Muslim Ummah of North America (MUNA)Abdulhakim Idris - World Uyghur CongressWATCH THE FULL NEWS CONFERENCE: https://twitter.com/CAIRNational/status/1438597248783372291PHOTOS: CAIR, 40+ Coalition Partners Announce Global Boycott of Hilton Hotels Over Plan to Build Hotel on Site of Demolished Uyghur Mosque in Chinahttps://twitter.com/CAIRNational/status/1438599516584873994The coalition also launched a Change.org petition drive asking signatories to take a pledge "to join the global boycott of ALL Hilton-owned hotels until the company cancels its plan to establish a hotel on the site of a bulldozed Uyghur mosque in China."On September 8, the coalition delivered a letter to Hilton headquarters in Virginia giving the corporation one week to end the hotel agreement. If you would like join CAIR's media list, please sign up here: https://action.cair.com/a/newslettersCONTACT: CAIR Government Affairs Director Robert McCaw, 202-742-6448, rmccaw@cair.com; CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper, 202-744-7726, ihooper@cair.com View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cair-40-coalition-partners-announce-global-boycott-of-hilton-hotels-over-plan-to-build-hotel-on-site-of-demolished-uyghur-mosque-in-china-301379194.htmlSOURCE Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. 