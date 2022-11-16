Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The partnership was created for organizations with an equity-focused mission, inclusive values, and intersectional outcomes and impacts.

SEATTLE, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Campbell & Company, an employee-owned national consulting firm for mission-driven organizations, formally announces that it has selected The Northwest African American Museum (NAAM) as our 2022 Equity Partner. Campbell & Company's Equity Partners Program supports the philanthropic growth and mission advancement of nonprofits advancing racial justice within our sector.


Tags