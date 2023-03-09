Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


KIRKLAND, Wash., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Awareness of mental health has blossomed over the past decade, especially during the pandemic. Therapists and psychologists have expanded their client reach with telehealth, schools are integrating social skills programs into their curriculum, and TikTok is full of quick skills. The question is how do we expand our reach and teach these essential basic skills to everyone who needs them? One veteran therapist believes that mental health education should be introduced in the primary years and can be taught online.

Ideally, mental health and social skills would be an established part of our educational system but they are not. Some schools don't have the funding let alone a school counselor to run groups and check in on students. As communities increased their awareness of the effects of social issues like bullying, they have incorporated programs into their systems with some positive results1.


Tags