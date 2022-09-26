Support Local Journalism


To celebrate the launch of this first-to-market, patent-pending design, Canidae is donating more than 30,000 pounds of food to animal rescues nationwide with a "Pound-for-Pound" giving program.

STAMFORD, Conn.  , Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CanidaeTM, the premium, sustainable pet food company, announced today it's celebrating the nationwide rollout of its new Kibble Refill Stations at participating Petco locations. One pound of Canidae kibble will be donated to local animal rescues for every pound of Canidae nutrition from Kibble Refill Stations sold at Petco pet care centers.

