Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capstone Companies is pleased to announce the launch of its new Seattle brokerage office specializing in the exclusive listing and selling of multi-family properties across the Pacific Northwest. The team will be led by Managing Director, Evan McLeod, and Director, Chris Hardman, who bring over a decade of apartment brokerage experience to the Capstone team. The two most recently worked as investment advisors at CPX in Seattle, where they ran one of the top multi-family teams in the firm. Combined, they have brokered nearly half a billion dollars in transaction volume, selling properties in primary markets such as Seattle, to tertiary markets on the far eastern side of the state, and everything in-between.


Tags