The new platform provides property owners, developers, and contractors with powerful, intuitive tools needed to reach carbon neutral goals

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 15, 2022  /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon Title today unveiled the first decentralized platform designed to bring radical transparency to decarbonization efforts within the real estate sector, which is responsible for nearly 40% of greenhouse gas emissions worldwide. The industry has a historic opportunity to reduce carbon emissions, but until now, property owners, contractors, and developers have not been properly equipped to effectively reduce their emissions, particularly in building materials and construction.

