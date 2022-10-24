CardTapp is a mobile app that lets prospects, clients, and referral partners interact with the marketing resources, sales collateral, tools, and resources that are relevant to them.
KIRKLAND, Wash., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When CardTapp and the National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB) recently announced a partnership, it meant stepping into the digital age enabling members to stay connected with contacts and provide a simple way for borrowers to access a wealth of information, calculators, and more.
CardTapp started by serving the needs of mortgage, real estate, and insurance industries. As the number of users grew, CardTapp's applicability to any and all types of sales and sales management roles became clear. CardTapp continues to expand its capabilities to meet the business needs of all types of industries.
The NAMB has been the voice of the mortgage industry since 1973. They focus on protecting the interests of homebuyers, mortgage professionals, and all the people in that sector. With over 10,000 members in its register, NAMB membership includes brokers, credit union lenders, and many others.
The CardTapp platform enables loan officers to create their own personalized Mobile Apps which they will share with clients and potential clients to maximize engagement and a positive customer experience.
Featuring:
Personalized, web based mobile application. Branded to the organization and loan officers.
Simple and easy to use. Built in share functionality enables a powerful referral engine.
Useful tools at the ready (e.g. calculators, search, etc.)
Every Prospect action is captured and drives real-time notifications.
Loan officers will be able to share their personalized mobile app:
One-to-One Share: The app can be shared by the Loan Officer, past borrower, referral partner, or prospect by using the mobile interface.
Text Keyword: Loan Officers can share their unique SMS auto-response keyword that, when texted, will return a link to install the mobile app.
Marketing Flyer: Access pre-built marketing flyers that include a text keyword, QR code, and benefits to installing the mobile app.
CRM Integration: Initiate app shares via integration. Whenever a new contact is added to your CRM, you can automatically share your app via text.
Loan Originators will enjoy a new paradigm through cutting edge Digital Mortgage Software. They will discover, engage, and convert their best borrowers.
Benefits:
Versatile Digital Business Card / Mobile App: CardTapp's web based, shareable digital business cards (i.e.. Mobile apps) are designed to be fully customizable. This is because different mortgage brokers and business professionals have different needs regarding their digital presence.
Lead Management Dashboard: Lead management is about managing many different moving pieces across the board. For example, a prospective customer will ask for some specific information while another will need some time to decide if to come on board or not. Loan officers need a platform that lets them know precisely when to follow up with each customer and where the conversation with them is. The lead management dashboard helps get that done superbly.
The Loan Officer's App In Every Pocket: This customizable app is not only great for prospecting and relationship management but can also be of great benefit to prospective and existing clients. With a mortgage calculator, prospects, past borrowers, and referral partners can get on-the-go payment calculations. The calculator can help estimate a monthly payment, interest rates, and variables. This makes work easier for the loan originators. They do not need to go through manual processes to provide payments estimates to prospective borrowers.
CardTapp recognizes that how information is managed and shared can make the difference between success and failure. Their digital solutions are designed to make connecting with clients and team members easy. Since 2012, they have worked with many leading businesses to offer them fully customizable solutions that have transformed their enterprises.