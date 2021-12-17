Career Key Discovery Transitions: new assessment supports career change decision making By Career Key Dec 17, 2021 Dec 17, 2021 Updated 40 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading career assessment developer Career Key has released a new online inventory, Transitions (Career Key Discovery Transitions), specifically designed for adults making career transitions and career changes. In today's labor market, people need expert support for career change decisions more than ever. Several studies indicate that as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, more than 40 percent of American workers are actively searching for a new job now or have plans to begin a job search soon. Now, not only individuals, but their career coaches, counselors and advisors will have a unique tool to get to know their clients better, faster. The result is more effective, successful coaching and advising service and support.Career Key, developers of the widely respected Career Key Discovery inventory matching students' interests, skills and values to next-step academic and career pathways, introduces Transitions, a new career development product for businesses that support employees, job seekers, and job-searchers considering a career change.Transitions gives those exploring and planning a career change the opportunity to bring together their values, skills and interests and align those to: Job familiesCompensation rangesJob outlooks and appropriate links to job searchesTransitions also gives users critical support in these career planning areas:Decision makingPersonalized career development planning tools and resourcesUnderstanding and analyzing job satisfactionIdentifying possible needs for additional education and/or trainingStrategies and resources to help users communicate skills and interest to potential employersEasy tools for career exploration, curating and saving specific career searches for in-depth researchTransitions can support the work of job search organizations, re-employment companies, independent job/career coaches and counselors, and human resources teams working in health and human services agencies by providing them with detailed, client-specific results enabling more tailored services. The Transitions online, interactive program can also enhance and enrich the work of government funded and nonprofit career re-entry service organizations.Juliet Jones-Vlasceanu, Career Key's President and CEO explained,"Transitions is a critical next step for Career Key. Educators, counselors, and human resources professionals have shared their challenges in helping adults overcome barriers in making informed, satisfying career choices and then pursuing those choices. Transitions is focused on helping career changers take action with clarity and confidence, supported by research, technology and authoritative information." Kate Bates, Career Key's Chief Operating Officer spearheaded the development of the Transitions product and noted,"In the past year, we've seen dramatic changes in the employment landscape. Based on requests and input from our non-student users, as well as independent career counselors and coaches, university alumni organizations and other professionals in the human resources and talent management fields, we identified areas and user needs that were missing for this unique audience."Transitions is available at a cost of $19.95 for individual users with volume pricing and administrative support available for professional service firms as well.About Career Key, Inc.Based in the Pacific Northwest (Seattle and Hood River, Oregon), Career Key (http://www.careerkey.org) is a nationally certified woman-owned technology company that helps secondary and college-level students and adults of all ages in career transitions achieve career well-being. Since its founding in 1997, the company has served millions of students and adults. 