...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 105 to 115.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
CareListings now utilized by 15,000+ senior care facilities in the United States
CareListings, the nation's largest employment network exclusive to caregivers & nurses in senior care, is now utilized by over 20% of all senior care facilities in the US to source candidates and reach families seeking care. This includes over 15,000 skilled nursing facilities, assisted living homes, home care agencies, and home health & hospice agencies.
SEATTLE, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CareListings, the nation's largest employment network exclusive to caregivers & nurses in senior care, is now utilized by over 20% of all senior care facilities in the US to source candidates and reach families seeking care. This includes over 15,000 skilled nursing facilities, assisted living homes, home care agencies, and home health & hospice agencies.
"We launched four years ago to provide a better way for families to find senior care options and have now become the most comprehensive resource for caregivers & nurses to find senior care employers. It is a privilege to help so many facilities and caregiver heroes who continue to go above and beyond for our elderly loved ones throughout the covid pandemic," says the founder and CEO of CareListings, Carl Rogers.
In addition to millions of people using CareListings to explore senior care options annually, thousands of experienced CNA, LPN/LVN, RN, and caregiver job seekers are now signing up every month on CareListings to access employment opportunities in all 50 states.
"The critical caregiver & nursing shortages in senior care are best addressed by connecting facilities directly with candidates for employment, not by overpaying temporary contractors or staffing agencies. With so many facilities struggling financially, it is more important than ever to improve the financial wellbeing of their employees vs paying third-party contractors."
About CareListings
CareListings is the nation's most comprehensive resource for families and healthcare professionals exploring senior care options online, with direct contact information for over 150,000 long-term care providers for free - including assisted living homes, home care & home health agencies, skilled nursing facilities, hospices, dialysis facilities, and other types of senior care providers.
Senior care employers hiring nurses and caregivers have the ability to update their business listing information, post job listings, and browse employment profiles for nearby caregiver & nurse job seekers at no cost. CareListings' optional premium services are subscription-based and allow senior care facilities to reach even more families and source more candidates directly, without referral or placement fees.
Caregivers and nurses exploring nearby job opportunities in senior care can create a centralized profile on the platform and notify hiring managers of their interest in available positions.
CareListings is based in the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle, Washington, and serves families, caregiver job seekers, and senior care employers across the United States. Learn more at carelistings.com.