CarepathRx Announces Home Infusion Partnership with UChicago Medicine By CarepathRx, UChicago Medicine Dec 17, 2021 MERCER ISLAND, Wash., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CarepathRx, a leader in pharmacy and medication management solutions, today announced a new partnership with University of Chicago Medicine to provide comprehensive home and specialty infusion services to the academic health system's growing patient population. This partnership will allow UChicago Medicine to extend its clinical reach into the home and ambulatory setting."This partnership allows UChicago Medicine to deliver our world-renown quality of care and clinical services to patients across the healthcare continuum—whether inpatient or outpatient," said Kevin Colgan, Vice President, Chief Pharmacy Officer at UChicago Medicine. "Access to infusion therapy not only provides invaluable continuity of care, but also creates a cost-effective alternative to receiving treatment in a hospital or clinical setting for our patients.""We are proud to partner with UChicago Medicine to expand patient access to home and specialty infusion therapies," said Steve Garner, Chief Strategic Partnerships Officer at CarepathRx. "CarepathRx's end-to-end program development and support ensures the very best in patient outcomes, clinical success, and financial results." About CarepathRx CarepathRx is transforming pharmacy care delivery for health systems and hospitals, delivering improved patient outcomes that drive clinical, quality, and financial results. Through the industry's most comprehensive, end-to-end hospital pharmacy care delivery model, CarepathRx is turning hospital pharmacy into an active care management strategy and revenue generator while providing support across the patient's complete healthcare journey. The company takes an enterprise approach, providing a powerful combination of technology, market-leading clinical pharmacy services, and wrap-around services that optimize pharmacy performance across the enterprise for fully integrated pharmacy operations, expanded healthcare services, improved ambulatory access, minimized clinical variation and new health system revenue streams. Today, CarepathRx serves more than 15 health systems and 600 hospitals, with more than 1,500 employees nationwide. For more information about CarepathRx, visit www.carepathrxllc.com.About UChicago MedicineThe University of Chicago Medicine history dates back to 1927, and is one of the nation's leading academic medical institutions. UChicago Medicine comprises the University of Chicago Medical Center, which offers a full range of primary and specialty care for adults and children through more than 40 institutes and centers; Ingalls Memorial, a community-based hospital and outpatient facility; a network of outpatient clinics and physician practices throughout Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana; the Pritzker School of Medicine, one of the top medical schools in the nation; and the University of Chicago Biological Sciences Division, with an affiliated 12 Nobel Prize winners in physiology or medicine. Contact: Keith Crawford/CarepathRxMobile: 720 854 5588E-mail: 326118@email4pr.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carepathrx-announces-home-infusion-partnership-with-uchicago-medicine-301446874.htmlSOURCE CarepathRx 