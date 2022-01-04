Carolyn Virginia Parnell's new book "The Ghost of Bertha Mae Book II" is a thrilling novel about a daughter who is constantly tortured by her mother's angry spirit By Page Publishing Jan 4, 2022 Jan 4, 2022 Updated 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Carolyn Virginia Parnell, a commissioner for a community hospital for eighteen years, a board member of a mental health organization for twenty-three years, a community volunteer whose goal is to bring positive changes in the world; has completed her new book "The Ghost of Bertha Mae Book II": a petrifying sequel to the disturbing life of Yvette whose mother's ghost kept haunting her, trying not just to ruin her life but to take it from her. For nearly a year, Bertha Mae's evil spirit has been bugging her daughter, Yvette, to remind her that she's just nearby, waiting for the perfect time to attack and kill her. Yvette, not knowing what to do, seeks help from her grandparents.Parnell shares, "Desperate to save her life, Yvette returned to her hometown, Selma, Alabama. She sought help from her grandparents, and searched for Miss Christine, the lady who had played an important part in her childhood, a woman of faith and a clairvoyant. Could she possibly put an end to Bertha Mae's ghost?A year had passed, and Yvette continued being haunted and violently beaten by her mother's ghost in her sleep and even in broad daylight. Fearing for her life, Yvette's days were nearly as horrible as her nights, merely existing, not knowing when Bertha Mae's haint would appear in the ceiling, burst through the wall, sit on top of her while asleep, violently whip her, or choke her nearly to death.Filled with despair, at one point she nearly gave up, but was convinced to fight to save her life. She deserved to live and find happiness. But could she find the will to fight her mother's haint? Would she survive?"Published by Page Publishing, Carolyn Virginia Parnell's contemporary fiction is as eerie as it is beautifully written. Despite the horror, Parnell's emphasis on the great power that love has is what makes this tale a satisfying read.Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase "The Ghost of Bertha Mae Book II" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble. Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com 