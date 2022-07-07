Customers can apply for online auto financing at Carstars Auto & RV Sales.
OLYMPIA, Wash., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Potential buyers in Olympia, Washington, can apply for online credit pre-approval to purchase a new car from Carstars Auto & RV Sales. Customers have to follow a few steps to apply for the loan.
Prospective buyers have to fill out a form. They are required to mention their contact information such as their name, email address, phone number, etc. After that, they must disclose their employment details like their name, monthly income and date of employment. Next, applicants must mention the make, model, year and trim level of the vehicle that they want to buy. Finally, when the form is filled out, they can send it.
The dealership's finance team works with various banks and lending organizations to develop a loan package that is just right for the applicants. The finance team also tries its best to accommodate the applicants who have a bad credit situation. After the loan is approved, they can choose any vehicle from the dealership's inventory.
All interested parties are encouraged to visit https://www.thecarstars.com/ or call us at 833-401-2644 for more information. They can also visit the dealership, which is located at 8500 Old Hwy 99 SE, Olympia, WA 98501.