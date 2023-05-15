Support Local Journalism


Company's advanced generative AI-powered cloud platform creates clarity around healthcare pricing, coverage for consumers, employers, government agencies, hospitals, insurance companies and other businesses in the healthcare industry

SEATTLE, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cascade Health, an intelligent platform for healthcare transparency, announced it has raised $1.7 million in venture funding led by AlleyCorp with participation from other strategic angel investors. The company also announced the launch of its first two products: a generative AI assistant to personalize the consumer experience with full visibility around cost and quality of care, as well as APIs that allow companies in the healthcare industry to access data on demand and use it to build their own internal and external products.


