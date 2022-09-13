Support Local Journalism


Cascade Will Introduce the New Organic Pancake Mix and the New Recyclable Packaging of its Retail Products at the 2022 International Baking Expo. in Las Vegas from Sept. 18-21.

ROYAL CITY, Wash., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cascade Milling, under its brand Cascade Organic Flour, is unveiling a new Organic Whole Grain "Just-Add-Water" Pancake Mix with simple ingredients in 2 lb. and 5 lb. retail bags following the successful launch in 2021 of its 5 lb. retail bags of Organic All-Purpose Flour and Organic Whole Wheat Flour

