Cascade Organic Flour Makes Move Into Retail and Online Sales By Cascade Organic Flour, Amazon Nov 4, 2021 Nov 4, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Cascade's Organic Whole Wheat Flour By Cascade Organic Flour, Amazon Cascade's Organic All-Purpose White Flour By Cascade Organic Flour, Amazon Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROYAL CITY, Wash., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cascade Organic Flour is making a strong push into retail and online sales ahead of the upcoming 2021 holiday season with its 5 lb. retail bag(s) of Organic All-Purpose Flour and its 5 lb. retail bag(s) of Organic Whole Wheat Flour being featured in some URM Stores in Washington State, Oregon, Idaho and Montana, and also online on Amazon.Cascade Organic Flour is a family-owned producer of organic wheat and organic flour in the Pacific Northwest. Cascade Organic Flour's modern flour mill is next to its organic farm near the east slopes of the Cascade Mountains in Washington State.Since 2014, Cascade Organic Flour has been milling organic wheat flours for various large commercial bakeries across the United States and is a top manufacturer of premium natural organic wheat flours in the Western US. The rich volcanic soils of Cascade's organic farm are irrigated with pure Columbia River water fed by mountain glaciers. As a result, Cascade's organic farm produces some of the highest quality and premium Organic Wheat in the world. More importantly, our flour and wheat are certified organic, natural, and non-GMO.Several URM Stores in the PNW recently began carrying Cascade Organic Flour's 5 lb. Retail Bags under URM's Local Brands program, which was recently launched by URM in 2021. URM includes Harvest Foods, Super 1 Foods, Yokes Fresh Market, Rosauers, etc., and many other locally owned grocery stores in the PNW.Cascade Organic Flour has been receiving a lot of inquiries over the past few months from retailers and the public asking for small retail packs or bags of Cascade's organic flours due to the rising interest and demand for local, natural, and organic food ingredients and products. As a result, Cascade Organic Flour decided to move ahead with the introduction of 5 lb. Retail Bags of Organic Flours into retail stores as well as online sales on Amazon.For more information about the introduction of Cascade's 5 lb. Retail Bags into retail and online sales, please contact Justin Brown at 323053@email4pr.com or 509-855-7450. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cascade-organic-flour-makes-move-into-retail-and-online-sales-301416617.htmlSOURCE Cascade Organic Flour Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg City Council candidate takes job in FerndaleElection 2021: Goodloe, Thompson involved in tight Council 2 race; Lillquist, Winn enjoy substanial leadsRobles withdraws from Ellensburg City Council raceIs Crazy Mamie still wandering the streets of EllensburgSeveral close races in early election resultsCentral Washington football gives Lincoln historic lashingCasey White knows how to make the best of what life throws at himNov. 1 blotter: A man walks into a dorm roomLetter: Candidate Robles needs to be honest about her residencyHaunted Home Tour marches on in its second year much to the joy of the community Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter