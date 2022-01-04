Cassidy Health Partners with athenahealth's Marketplace Program to Bring the Power of On-Demand Revenue Cycle Talent to Healthcare Organizations of All Sizes By Cassidy Health Jan 4, 2022 Jan 4, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Cassidy Health logo By Cassidy Health Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cassidy Health, a provider of the only on-demand talent marketplace built specifically for the needs of healthcare revenue cycle, today announced a partnership with athenahealth, Inc. through the company's Marketplace program. As part of the athenahealth® Marketplace, the Cassidy Health platform is now available to athenahealth's growing network of healthcare providers."Cassidy Health is a disruptive technology platform that connects healthcare employers directly with high caliber, vetted freelance revenue cycle talent at all levels," said Cassidy Health CEO Jeff Loney. "We believe all healthcare providers, regardless of size or investor, should have equal access to high-quality revenue cycle expertise at a reasonable price point. The Cassidy platform leverages the power of artificial intelligence, the new electricity, to dramatically reduce the excessive costs created by legacy models."athenahealth is a network-enabled, results-oriented software and services company that offers medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, and care coordination services for ambulatory and hospital clients nationwide. The company's vision is to build a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. As a Marketplace partner, Cassidy Health joins a community of innovated, like-minded healthcare professionals who are looking to bring best-in-class solutions to the athenahealth provider base. To learn more about Cassidy Health's new integrated application, please visit Cassidy Health on the Marketplace.About Cassidy HealthCassidy is an on-demand talent marketplace designed to address the complicated needs of revenue cycle management simply. Like Upwork, Fiverr, and Uber, professionals are independent contractors who are precisely matched with projects using AI. Experts have experience with your software systems and medical specialties, enabling them to begin immediately and be effective from Day 1.About athenahealth MarketplaceThe athenahealth Marketplace, the largest EHR app store, is where athenahealth customers find innovative healthcare IT solutions that extend athenahealth services and allow customers to create highly tailored user experiences. Customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency, increase patient satisfaction, and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has more than 250 solutions across 60 categories that are seamlessly integrated with athenaOne, athenahealth's network-enabled platform through which the company offers medical records, revenue cycle, patient engagement, and care coordination service offerings.Contact Info Jeff LoneyCassidy Health 326631@email4pr.com 206.552.8221 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cassidy-health-partners-with-athenahealths-marketplace-program-to-bring-the-power-of-on-demand-revenue-cycle-talent-to-healthcare-organizations-of-all-sizes-301452710.htmlSOURCE Cassidy Health Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOne in Four Americans Plans a Mental Health New Year's Resolution for 2022TOP 10- No. 1- Fentanyl overdose deaths put community on edgeEllensburg and Cle Elum-Roslyn basketball boys, Bulldog girls rolling into new yearDec. 27 blotter: Elk harassmentMarjory Helgeson has seen a lot of changes over the past centuryJan. 3 blotter: Ice skating on Naneum PondCare Connect provides aid to people in quarantineDec. 29 blotterTOP 10 - No. 3 COVID-19 Outbreak and fallout at KSDEllensburg basketball girls, boys look ahead to SunDome Shootout finales Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter