Betterworks CEO Elected as Independent Director
SEATTLE, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PTO Exchange, the leading benefits platform that allows employees to self-direct the value of their unused paid time off (PTO) for other needs and causes, today announced it has elected a new powerhouse member to its board of directors. Doug Dennerline is CEO and Executive Chairman of Betterworks and an HR Tech visionary who brings decades of experience in executive leadership, technology expertise, strategic execution and successful outcomes, will join the board as an independent director.
"PTO Exchange has brought true innovation to the HR space and the market," said Doug Dennerline. "The company supports and fuels the trend towards more flexibility and personalization and more options for employees. I believe we have just scratched the surface on this immense opportunity."
The board currently consists of Rob Whalen, Co-founder & CEO, PTO Exchange; Todd Lucas, Co-founder & CTO, PTO Exchange; Anthony Bontrager, Managing Director, WestRiver Group; and Sean Banks, Partner, TTV Capital. Along with other board members, Doug will provide strategic guidance and support the company's growth, strengthening the company's role as a category leader.
"We're thrilled to welcome Doug's deep expertise to our board," said Rob Whalen, Co-founder & CEO of PTO Exchange. "We're at a critical time in PTO Exchange's growth as companies are trying to find ways to retain their employees. Doug's input will help us accelerate our growth in helping companies support and engage their greatest asset (people) through life's transitional moments - enabling convertible benefits to match those needs."
Doug brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the board. Before becoming CEO at Betterworks, a leader in performance enablement and employee engagement solutions, Doug was the CEO of Alfresco, a next generation software platform that helps large enterprise customers manage their content and processes. Prior to that, Doug was President of Successfactors (acquired by SAP) and previously served 11 years at Cisco Systems, where he was responsible for running the 6000+ person enterprise sales organization, and growing revenue to $9.5B. While at Cisco, Doug became the General Manager of Cisco WebEx and SVP/GM of the collaboration software group after the acquisition of WebEx. Earlier, Dennerline spent ten years at 3Com Corporation where he held numerous leadership positions.
ABOUT PTO EXCHANGE
PTO Exchange is the first and leading benefits platform that allows employees to self-direct the value of their unused paid time off (PTO) for other needs and causes. The platform caters to employees' individualized needs and different transitions in life (retirement accounts, student loan repayments, charitable donations, and more) – offering a choice and flexibility to control the value of their PTO. PTO Exchange helps companies stand out in a competitive job market, reduce balance sheet liabilities, and strengthen the community all while employees reclaim lost PTO. PTO Exchange is SOC 2-certified and trusted by STRATACACHE, Howard Brown Health, UCare, Centre College, Griffin Capital, 4 Wall Entertainment, and others. Learn more at http://www.ptoexchange.com.
CONTACT:
Kristen Grossi
talkTECH
kristen (at) talktechcomm (dot) com
Media Contact
Kristen Grossi, PTO Exchange, 310-994-6441, kristen@talktechcomm.com
SOURCE PTO Exchange