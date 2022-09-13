CBD Move Free x Trusted Advisor Program

Through this Program, CBD Move Free Aims to Support Chiropractors by Educating Their Clients and Growing Their Practice

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD Move Free, a leading manufacturer of unique CBD products including topical balms, today announced the launch of its Trusted Advisor Program. Through this subscription-based program, CBD Move Free provides chiropractors nationwide with products at wholesale prices, along with dedicated CBD consumer marketing, public relations, and a client lead generation platform. The backbone of the program is monthly educational outreach materials that are personalized for each chiropractor. With one out of three consumers who regularly see a chiropractor already using CBD to target joint discomfort and muscle aches, the program empowers chiropractors to become a trusted source for a recommended solution in-between visits.

