The Company Continues to Provide The Highest-Quality Products While Maximizing Opportunities for Growth with Industry Titans on its Board

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD Move Free, a company that offers a line of unique CBD relief products designed to maximize everyday life, is officially announcing the members on its Board of Directors: Cooper Schwartz, an Online Marketing  and lead-generation expert, and Kyle Hockenstein, a CBD business professional and entrepreneur. The two industry titans have been with the brand since the start and have played an integral role in propelling the company forward. Their efforts have also recently helped CBD Move Free launch two new products and upgrade several of its best-selling topical balms.


