Crafted with natural, clinically studied, hemp extract supplements consumers can trust, Sleep Soft Gels and Slim Soft Gels are geared toward those looking to improve sleep and curb cravings.

 By CBD Move Free, Arbor Hemp

The Two Products Will Work in Tandem with Your Body's Endocannabinoid System to Enhance Daily Life

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD Move Free, a line of unique CBD relief products designed to maximize everyday life, is today announcing a collaboration with Arbor Hemp, a hemp company offering clinically studied plant-sourced solutions. The partnership will initially result in the launch of two co-branded products, Sleep Soft Gels and Slim Soft Gels, which are geared towards those looking to improve sleep and curb cravings with natural, clinically studied, hemp extract supplements they can trust. The two new products add to CBD Move Free's robust line of products that focus on rest and recovery.

