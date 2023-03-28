Pet Partners logo (PRNewsfoto/Pet Partners)

 By Pet Partners

—Join us as we honor these special animals who bring comfort and joy.—

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Partners, the nation's leading organization registering therapy animals for animal-assisted interventions, announces its ninth annual National Therapy Animal Day on April 30. This special observance was created by Pet Partners to recognize and celebrate therapy animals, raise awareness of their role in enhancing human health and well-being, and honor the thousands of dedicated handlers around the world who volunteer their time and compassion during visits.


