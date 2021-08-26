Celebrating 20 Years In The Food Delivery Industry, Vital Choice Wild Seafood & Organics Looks Back On How It All Began By Vital Choice Aug 26, 2021 Aug 26, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Celebrating 20 years in the business, Vital Choice Founder Randy Hartnell and President Dave Hamburg look back on how it all began. By Vital Choice Vital Choice is the trusted source for fast home delivery of the world’s finest wild seafood, whole-food supplements, and organic fare. Vital Choice products are the purest available, always sustainably sourced from healthy, well-managed wild fisheries and organic farms. (PRNewsfoto/Vital Choice) By Vital Choice Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FERNDALE, Wash., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Her name was Helen. She really wanted some wild salmon," recalls Vital Choice founder Randy Hartnell, explaining why he founded Vital Choice Wild Seafood and Organics 20 years ago in 2001.With 20 years in business Vital Choice Wild Seafood & Organics explores how it began with a request from a salmon lover. Hartnell, an Alaska fisherman, had seen wild salmon prices collapse due to a new product: cheap farmed salmon. Nearly broke, he and a friend were touring the Midwest cooking up his wild salmon to sell to natural-food store patrons. "We gave presentations and told them it was more nutritious, and when they tried it they could tell it tasted better."After one such show, "This very insistent woman named Helen, comes up and says, 'How can I get this when you guys are gone?'" It was a lightbulb moment. If Helen wanted this salmon shipped, then maybe other people wanted seafood shipped to them as well."I said, 'I'll send you some," Hartnell says, "Though I had no idea how to send frozen salmon to Kalamazoo or anywhere else. I figured it out and sent it."After building a business plan and a website, Vital Choice was born in August of 2001.The early product line was "pretty thin," recalls Dave Hamburg, Vital Choice president and a fellow Alaska fisherman."We had some sockeye, some halibut, some smoked salmon and lox. That was about it." Eventually, Vital Choice became what it is today, nationally recognized by leading doctors and nutritionists, a certified B-Corporation (since 2014), and a thriving business with over 200 unique sustainably sourced products.Because it was started by fishermen, Vital Choice retains its unique understanding of where its products originate, and the importance of sourcing with care and giving back to the environment."We're not just a retailer. We're also an active advocate for protecting wild fish resources and the livelihood of the responsible fishers," says Hamburg. "We feel it personally because that's the world we come from." And what about the next 20 years?"Health and sustainability are two megatrends that I believe will only grow," said Hartnell. "Wild salmon is among the most nutrient dense foods on the planet. Demand will continue to grow. There is competition in the space now that wasn't there 20 years ago, but I think our intense focus on quality and responsibility will serve us well to 2041 and beyond."About Vital Choice Wild Seafood & OrganicsBefore founding Vital Choice in 2001, Northwest Washington native Randy Hartnell spent more than 20 years as a commercial fisherman in Alaska. Today, Vital Choice is the trusted source for fast home delivery of the world's finest wild Alaskan seafood, whole-food supplements, and organic fare.Vital Choice foods are the purest available, always sustainably harvested from healthy, well-managed wild fisheries and organic farms. The company's products are recognized for their superior taste and health benefits and endorsed by leading health and wellness experts.For more about Vital Choice Wild Seafood & Organics, please visit www.vitalchoice.com or follow @vitalchoice in social media. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celebrating-20-years-in-the-food-delivery-industry-vital-choice-wild-seafood--organics-looks-back-on-how-it-all-began-301363922.htmlSOURCE Vital Choice Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas Valley Healthcare struggles with dangerously low staffing levelsBuck family carries on tradition helping to set up the Ellensburg Rodeo Indian VillageAaron Nelson settles in as new Kittitas Chief of PoliceKittitas County registers 39th death from COVID-19Labor Day Kickoff: Parade and pancake breakfast get people in spirit for fair and rodeoAug. 24 blotter: Aggressive people at school board meetingKittitas School District will not police the mask mandateDream Flights’ Operation September Freedom honors local WWII veteran with an open-cockpit airplane flightNew mandate requires state residents to wear a mask indoorsAug. 19 blotter: Teen hedge sex Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter