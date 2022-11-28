Support Local Journalism


  • Heaton and Hunt will match donations on Giving Tuesday

SEATTLE, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Giving Tuesday, Emmy-winning actor, producer and bestselling author Patricia Heaton and her husband actor, producer and director David Hunt are teaming up with World Vision to make a huge impact for children and families living in poverty. Any gift given to the World Vision Fund on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29, will be matched by Heaton and Hunt up to $1 million.


