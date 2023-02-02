Support Local Journalism


 The Black Elegance Collection By Just Savor™ Features Tableware, Plates, Coffee Mugs, Flatware Released In Honor of Black History Month

WASHINGTON, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity Chef Huda Mu'min, renowned Food Network record-setting champion and lifestyle expert, is proud to announce the launch of her highly anticipated Home Collection and gourmet products from the  Just Savor by Chef Huda brand.  The new line features a range of gourmet foods and home products, including her popular Just Savor™ Spices and introducing delicious new barbeque sauces and marinades, premium olive oils and coffees in addition to featuring designer home goods items; table wares, plates, drinkware, flatware, Kitchen aprons, cutting boards and more. www.justsavor.com       


