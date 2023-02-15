(PRNewsfoto/Census)

Census and Technology Partners Clearbit and Apollo.io deliver comprehensive Customer 360 profiles for better personalization – enrich once in the data warehouse and use everywhere

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Census, the leading Data Activation platform that syncs customer data from data warehouses to key business tools, today introduced Census Enrichment to help go-to-market teams integrate external data sources into the data warehouse. Incorporating third-party enrichment data, such as those provided by Clearbit and Apollo.io, into the data warehouse helps companies unify and activate their Customer 360 data.


