Centific’s New LoopSuite Solution to Accelerate Uptake of Responsible AI

 By Centific

Solution relies on human-in-the-loop approach and a single technology platform

REDMOND, Wash., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centific, a world-class digital solutions provider today announced the launch of LoopSuite, a comprehensive product suite engineered to support AI reinforcement learning with human feedback.


