Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI)

WASHINGTON, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) announced plans to finance millions in electric vehicle (EV) investments in Central America. The announcement took place during their event, CABEI Business Forum 2022: Introducing Electric Mobility in Central America, which featured Assistant Secretary of State Geoffrey Pyatt, Bureau of Energy Resources, and leading US companies in the transportation sector.  

"We have close to $600 million in green bonds that we'd like to use to finance US EV purchases, but we just can't find the vehicles," said Dante Mossi, Executive President of CABEI. "Today's forum will help make the investment connections needed to bring more EVs to Central America."


