Top 10 builder now selling from the low $700s. Model open for tour!

BLAINE, Wash., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, announced that its anticipated new community in Blaine, WA—Horizon at Semiahmoo—is now selling. Homebuyers and real estate agents are invited to tour the community's new model home, showcasing the lavish two-story MacLaine floor plan. An exceptional location in coastal Blaine offers quick access to beautiful parks, walking trails and a downtown district—bustling with boutique shops, popular eateries, year-round events and much more. Buyers will also love living minutes from the celebrated Semiahmoo Resort, The Spa at Semiahmoo, and the Semiahmoo Golf & Country Club.


