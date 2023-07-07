Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


EVERETT, Wash., July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CEP Multifamily announced their July 7, 2023, acquisition of Regal Ridge, a 97-unit market rate garden apartment community in Spokane's desirable South Hill neighborhood.  Regal Ridge is the first acquisition in Spokane for the vertically integrated Everett-based firm and grows their existing Pacific Northwest portfolio to 1,606 units, 475 of which are outside of the Puget Sound Region.  The acquisition price was $21.5 million ($221,650 per unit), according to Josh Jansen, CEP Multifamily's President and Managing Partner. 


Tags