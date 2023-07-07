...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures 99 to 101 degrees.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley. It will be warm
tonight with temperatures tonight only falling to the mid to
upper 60s.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
EVERETT, Wash., July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CEP Multifamily announced their July 7, 2023, acquisition of Regal Ridge, a 97-unit market rate garden apartment community in Spokane's desirable South Hill neighborhood. Regal Ridge is the first acquisition in Spokane for the vertically integrated Everett-based firm and grows their existing Pacific Northwest portfolio to 1,606 units, 475 of which are outside of the Puget Sound Region. The acquisition price was $21.5 million ($221,650 per unit), according to Josh Jansen, CEP Multifamily's President and Managing Partner.