SomaSleep brings monitoring of REM, sleep and wellness to in-home consumer tech

SEATTLE, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CES 2023 Innovation Awards honoree and nanotechnology pioneer Somalytics Inc. announced today it will be unveiling its new SomaSleep sleep mask at CES Unveiled on Jan. 3, 2023, and showcasing it during CES 2023 Jan. 5-8, 2023, in Las Vegas. SomaSleep is a first-of-its-kind sleep mask that uses eye tracking to unmask the wellness challenges preventing better sleep by collecting data never before possible through an in-home device. The revolutionary sleep mask can track eye movements, including rapid eye movements, to help consumers better understand sleep stages, quality and disruptions, which is key to gaining wellness insights and improving sleep.


