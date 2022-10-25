Support Local Journalism


LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing the urgent need to accelerate the adoption of Smart Manufacturing in the U.S., CESMII, (the Smart Manufacturing Institute) and SME (the Society of Manufacturing Engineers) are announcing the official launch of the Smart Manufacturing Executive Council (SMEC). Described as "a national think tank of smart manufacturing leaders," the Smart Manufacturing Executive Council has been created to engage business and technology executives, thought leaders and visionaries advocating for the transformation of the U.S. manufacturing ecosystem.

