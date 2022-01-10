CFO Selections Announces Expansion with New Office in Colorado By CFO Selections Jan 10, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CFO Selections, the trusted provider of financial and accounting consulting and executive search, recently opened a new office in the city of Denver, Colorado.In addition to the corporate headquarters in Bellevue, WA, and a satellite office in Portland, OR, the new location will support Colorado.Kevin Briscoe, the Managing Partner at CFO Selections, said: "On behalf of the partners and consulting professionals of the CFO Selections and ASP teams, we are thrilled to be entering the Colorado market! Our fractional offering focusing on small to mid-market companies is uniquely positioned to assist those organizations with their finance and accounting needs. Our new local practice, staffed and led by Colorado residents, leverages the 20 years of our firm's experience with exceptional local talent. We're looking forward to the opportunity to serve!" Scott Fowle will be leading the team at the Denver location, which will serve the Colorado market. "I am so excited to be joining such a strong company, with values that mirror my own, to provide Fortune 1000-quality finance and accounting leadership to Colorado's small and mid-sized businesses," said Scott.Scott Fowle is a Partner with CFO Selections, serving as the Practice Manager for the Colorado region. He joined the business development and marketing team at CFO Selections in 2021 to establish the Colorado practice. Scott started his own outsourced CFO business in Colorado in 2016, serving owners, founders, and business leaders in the financial services, software, construction, manufacturing, and professional services industries.Before working as a CFO consultant, Scott served a variety of executive roles for 15 years at Melco Embroidery Systems, a global manufacturer and retailer of commercial apparel decoration equipment and software. As CFO for ten years, he restructured a struggling business, navigated a recession, built for 3x growth, opened and managed international offices, and positioned for exit to a strategic buyer. As President and Managing Director post-acquisition, Scott established customer relationships, distributor partnerships, and company culture. Scott has worked in various other financial roles, including Controller, CPA audit and tax, and Internal Audit.For more information about CFO Selections, visit https://www.cfoselections.com/consulting/cfosAbout CFO Selections CFO Selections provides finance and accounting fractional and interim consulting and executive search services to a wide range of business and non-profit organizations. Established in 2002, the company focuses on locating and recruiting the highest caliber senior-level talent available. Its team of consulting CFOs and Controllers works collaboratively and problem-solve to generate maximum results. http://www.cfoselections.comMedia ContactM Hartzell, CFO Selections, +1 2534319484, mhartzell@cfoselections.comE Harris, CFO Selections, 206-361-4562, EHarris@cfoselections.com SOURCE CFO Selections Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Scott Fowle Cfo Selections Company Commerce Economics Work Colorado Software Provider Cfo Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg crews have been playing catch up to the storm that dumped an estimated 12 to 18 inchesEllensburg-based doctor receives state sanctions for allegedly issuing illegitimate mask/vaccine exemptionsCounty records record positive COVID cases, school operations in jeopardyCounty misses freezing rain event, possibility of dry week aheadThursday blaze at Upper County building extinguished by multiple departmentsGallery One executive director Monica Miller selected as the Daily Record Person of the YearPublic Works crews continue to work around the clock to clear the snowJan. 3 blotter: Ice skating on Naneum PondCle Elum-Roslyn schools facing staffing crisis as omicron variant runs through communityKittitas County implements COVID order for athletics Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter