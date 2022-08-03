...GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND
EVENING...
...SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON AND EVENING...
.Winds will be breezy across the Kittitas Valley, the eastern
Columbia River Gorge, and the Lower Columbia Basin through
Wednesday. Winds in combination with low humidity will cause
rapid fire spread in dry grassy areas.
.Scattered thunderstorms with abundant lightning will develop
over portions of central and eastern Oregon Wednesday afternoon
and evening. Frequent lightning and strong outflow winds will be
the primary concerns for any new and existing fires. While some
storms may produce heavy rainfall, others may be drier in nature.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR641,
WA690, AND WA691...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of
Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will
create issues for fire control in dry grassy areas. Fires may
spread rapidly.
* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 25 mph with gusts around 30 to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Chameleon BI announces launch of data storage and analytics solution designed to maximize staffing companies' efficiency and growth.
Chameleon BI provides a platform enabling easier access to all of your data, and empowering smarter decision making and streamlined, accelerated growth for staffing companies.
KIRKLAND, Wash. , Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chameleon BI, a Seattle area tech startup, has launched a data storage and analytics solution designed to help staffing companies achieve growth by providing them with direct insight into their data. Chameleon BI was created from a need felt by sister company, Chameleon Technologies, a well-established IT staffing and consulting organization, for better access to data from all of their disparate systems in order to make more informed business decisions.
Big data is making an impact in all industries, and the staffing industry is no different. Harnessing the power of your data is especially important as we face a potential downturn in the economy. In fact, according to Gartner, business success is now tied to how efficiently data is managed and how quickly businesses can respond to change. Fast data access is transformational, and being able to make timely decisions can hugely help or hinder businesses. Many staffing organizations spend countless hours analyzing data from various systems like ATS, CRM, back-office, financial, marketing, etc. in order to create reliable reports to effectively run the business and manage employees' production. Chameleon BI now offers a solution to bridge all data sources, and creates insightful dashboards and reports, giving organizations full control of and access to their data, and a clear dashboard of KPIs to run and grow their businesses.
And it's not only big business decisions impacted by easy access to data. Staffing agencies can help their employees work more efficiently and effectively by tracking recruitment metrics like time to fill, interview to hire ratio, applicant drop-off rate, candidate net promoter score, cost to fill, and many others. Recruitment metrics like these are key to evaluating the health and effectiveness of the recruiting process, and help determine where your recruiters should spend their time to maximize productivity.
"Intuition has always been important in growing a business," says Chameleon BI founder and CEO Melissa Acton-Buzard. "But with Chameleon BI, you don't have to rely on your gut - You can make confident business decisions at every level of your organization based on data you can trust."
Chameleon BI helps staffing companies achieve growth by providing them with direct insight into their data. We help every member of the team perform at a higher level through near real-time data analytics. And with accurate reporting from one consolidated data source, Chameleon BI's solutions empower organizations to hit numbers faster and more efficiently, and to make more confident, effective business decisions.