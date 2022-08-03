Support Local Journalism


Chameleon BI provides a platform enabling easier access to all of your data, and empowering smarter decision making and streamlined, accelerated growth for staffing companies.

KIRKLAND, Wash. , Aug. 3, 2022  /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chameleon BI, a Seattle area tech startup, has launched a data storage and analytics solution designed to help staffing companies achieve growth by providing them with direct insight into their data. Chameleon BI was created from a need felt by sister company, Chameleon Technologies, a well-established IT staffing and consulting organization, for better access to data from all of their disparate systems in order to make more informed business decisions.

