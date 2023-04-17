CHEMTREC®, known for its 24/7 worldwide hazmat emergency response call center, has created a fully interactive HAZWOPER 8-hour Refresher online training course that meets OSHA’s 29 CFR 1910.120 requirements.

CHEMTREC®, known for its 24/7 worldwide hazmat emergency response call center, has created a fully interactive HAZWOPER 8-hour Refresher online training course that meets OSHA’s 29 CFR 1910.120 requirements.

 By CHEMTREC, LLC, American Chemistry Council

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Online, Interactive, Self-Paced Course Meets OSHA Requirements

WASHINGTON, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CHEMTREC®, known for its 24/7 worldwide hazmat emergency response call center, has created a fully interactive HAZWOPER 8-hour Refresher online training course that meets OSHA's 29 CFR 1910.120 requirements.


Tags