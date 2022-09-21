Photo: CHEQ Headquarters, Kirkland, WA

 By CHEQ, Inc.

CHEQ will use the funds to onboard more venues, allowing users to send food and drinks to each other at a variety of restaurants, bars, hotels, and stadiums in key markets around the country.

KIRKLAND, Wash., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CHEQ, Lifestyle Technology, Inc. ("CHEQ"), the first mobile payments platform for the restaurant and hospitality industry to enable social purchasing and gifting, allowing users to pay for and send drinks to one another for on-premise consumption has raised $8M in Seed funding led by WestRiver Group with participation from Harvard's Yard Ventures, Flamingo Capital, and other investors.

