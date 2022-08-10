CHLI Alumna Brenda Villanueva

 By Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute

CHLI Alum Brenda Villanueva is the 2022 recipient of the Wendy Martinez Community Engagement Award.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute (CHLI) continues to honor the memory of late CHLI alumna Wendy Martinez through the invocation of the Wendy Martinez Community Engagement Award. This time, at the annual CHLI Future Leaders Conference on July 28, 2022. The conference concluded with the presentation of the Wendy Martinez CHLI Alumni Community Engagement Award.

