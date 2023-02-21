Blue Zones Activate (PRNewsfoto/Blue Zones)

 By Blue Zones, CHOICE Regional Health Network

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CHOICE Regional Health Network has announced the launch of Blue Zones Activate, a health and well-being transformation initiative, in Grays Harbor, Lewis, and Mason counties in Central Western Washington. Research shows that where people live significantly influences their health and life expectancy. Blue Zones uses evidence-based strategies to make it easier for people to make healthy choices in the communities in which they live.


