...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 103 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
RICHLAND, Wash., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Christensen Inc, a leader in fuels, lubricants, and propane distribution across the Pacific Northwest is proud to be a driving force behind The Giving Pump. Christensen has teamed up with more than 30 Shell station owners in the Puget Sound area to support nonprofit organizations serving children and youth, including the Seattle Children's Hospital, Boys and Girls Clubs, and Prosser High School.
"These opportunities help young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential..."
"When I was approached about the opportunity through Christensen and Shell's Giving Pump, I can't describe how excited I was," said Kim Pope, the Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Columbia Basin. "Our club kids will directly benefit from this generosity via increased funding for STEM activities, art projects, and the ability to take our teens on field trips to surrounding colleges. These opportunities help young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. We couldn't accomplish our mission without the support we receive."
The Giving Pump initiative kicked off on August 1 and runs through October 31, 2022. You can find specially marked pumps with purple signs, highlighting the various organizations being supported in our region.
"The wonderful thing about The Giving Pump is that it doesn't cost consumers anything extra to support their community," said Justin Christensen, VP of Fuels at Christensen Inc. He added, "When someone fills up at one of our partnering Shell stations, they're supporting local business owners and local students. It's a win, win!"
ABOUT THE GIVING PUMP
More than 6,500 Shell stations across the U.S. are participating in the three-month Giving Pump initiative. That's nearly doubled from last year when Shell Wholesalers and retailers donated more than $1.5 million and supported more than 400 children's charities through The Giving Pump. View them all here.
ABOUT CHRISTENSEN, INC.
Founded in 1935, Christensen is a family-owned and operated business, headquartered in Richland, Washington. The company employs more than 500 people across the Pacific Northwest and nationwide, serving customers in Retail Fuels, Commercial, Industrial, and Fleet Cards. Built on decades of industry experience and the latest technology, Christensen is revolutionizing the way fuels, lubricants, and propane are ordered, delivered, and managed.