 By Christensen, Inc.

RICHLAND, Wash., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Christensen Inc, a leader in fuels, lubricants, and propane distribution across the Pacific Northwest is proud to be a driving force behind The Giving Pump. Christensen has teamed up with more than 30 Shell station owners in the Puget Sound area to support nonprofit organizations serving children and youth, including the Seattle Children's Hospital, Boys and Girls Clubs, and Prosser High School.

