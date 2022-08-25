Chronus

Organizations combine forces, helping clients shift their mentoring culture to meet the needs of today and tomorrow

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chronus, the leading enterprise mentoring platform, today announces the acquisition of eMentorConnect, a cloud-based platform that helps growing teams and enterprise-level organizations configure their mentoring solutions. A natural alignment, both Chronus and eMentorConnect have a shared mission and vision to create impactful mentoring strategies and offerings for organizations looking to build forward-thinking and inclusive workforces. 

