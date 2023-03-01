Montgomery accepts Small Business of the Year from Washington SBA; Northwest cherry harvest; Crafting Chukar’s chocolate cherries; Chukar’s women leaders; Headquarters Prosser, WA.

 By Chukar Cherries

International Women's Day Coincides with Iconic Washington Company's 35th Anniversary

PROSSER, Wash., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This spring, Chukar Cherries—Washington State's tree-to-table specialty food company—celebrates 35 years in business. Started on the family orchard in 1988 by Founder and CEO Pam Montgomery, the company remains family-owned and firmly rooted in Washington's fruit lands.


