Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Identity Digital™, a leader in connecting the online world with domain names and related technologies, announced that 1 in 3 churches named in this year's Outreach Magazine's Outreach 100 lists are using .church to clearly identify themselves as a church, match their branding, and easily engage with their members and guests online and offline.

Tags