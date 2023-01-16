Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


LIVINGSTON, N.J., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a time when many churches are looking to continue innovating the ways they can reach out to their communities, ChurchTechToday.com released the results of a research project identifying the top church texting platforms pastors should consider in 2023.  Many church leaders and executive pastors might have initially decided which texting service to use based on price because, in the beginning, most of the options were limited and basic. But today, many church texting software offerings have evolved to include complex workflows, integration with church management software databases, integration of email automation, and even processes to remind internal staff and volunteers of follow-up actions needed with church attendees. The resource is available to everyone on the ChurchTechToday.com website.

Church Texting Services Comparison Chart Available Now


Tags