ChurnZero Establishes New European Headquarters to Support Global Growth By ChurnZero, Inc Dec 20, 2021 Dec 20, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WASHINGTON, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ChurnZero, a leading Customer Success platform, today announced that it is establishing and investing in a new office in Amsterdam to help accelerate its global growth. The new office will support existing international clients, while also serving as a primary office for business development throughout Europe."Over the last few years, our customer base outside of North America has grown significantly," said You Mon Tsang, CEO and Co-founder of ChurnZero. "International expansion is a key focus area and we decided that the Netherlands was the best choice for us and our customers for our European headquarters. We were drawn by its convenient location, deep pool of multinational talent and focus on innovation."The ChurnZero team is actively looking to hire local talent across various functions including Customer Success, Implementation, Customer Support, and Sales. To learn more about the open positions in the Netherlands and to apply to join the growing team, visit the careers page at churnzero.net/careers. ChurnZero Inc. will remain headquartered in the United Stated at its Washington, D.C. location while ChurnZero B.V. will be headquartered in the Netherlands.About ChurnZeroChurnZero is a real-time Customer Success platform that helps subscription businesses fight customer churn. Its software solutions allow businesses to understand how their customers use their product, assess their health, and their likelihood to renew, and give businesses the means to personalize the customer experience through timely and relevant touchpoints. ChurnZero is headquartered in Washington, DC and is backed by leading investment firms such as JMI Equity, Baird Capital, Grotech Ventures and Middleland Capital. For more information visit churnzero.net. Media ContactCori Pearce, ChurnZero, Inc, +1 (443) 492-9860, pr@churnzero.netTwitter, Facebook SOURCE ChurnZero, Inc Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesRent, utility assistance available to those with disabilitiesCollision takes out bridge at Elk MeadowsDec. 15 blotter: Man arrested on 18 countsSheriff's Office retains presence at Elk Meadows after bridge is destroyedBlonde Dog 509 Clothing Co. brings recycled materials back to life in earrings and specialty clothingDec. 16 blotter: Returned with puppy and a shotgunFISH Community Food Bank receives grant to begin diaper bankOfficer Santa: Annual Shop with Cop and Firefighter serves Christmas joyHistoric event: City council, county commissioners hold first joint meeting everCommunity efforts make annual Christmas Basket event a success Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter