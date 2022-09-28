(PRNewsfoto/Circle Internet Financial, Inc.)

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at Converge22, Circle Internet Financial, LLC, launched a pilot initiative for Circle U, a free crypto literacy program helping to promote digital financial literacy and financial well-being. The program is a component of Circle Impact's digital financial literacy pillar aimed at promoting digital and financial literacy for traditionally underserved populations in an effort to make education around and access to the digital financial revolution more universally accessible. The pilot program rolling out in October 2022 includes students enrolled at several U.S. Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

