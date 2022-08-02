FIDO Alliance announces agenda for its flagship event on the future of user authentication
SEATTLE, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The FIDO Alliance announced its keynote speakers and full agenda for Authenticate 2022, the only industry conference dedicated to the who, what, and where of user authentication.
This year's featured keynote will be presented by Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA's) Director, Jen Easterly, and Senior Technical Advisor, Bob Lord. Additional speakers including Jonathan Bellack, Senior Director, Identity & Counter-Abuse Technology at Google; Pamela Dingle, Director of Identity Standards, Microsoft; Luis G. DaSilva, Head of Digital Identity Products at Visa; and Christopher Harrell, Chief Technology Officer at Yubico will deliver keynote presentations exploring the theme of "taking modern authentication to the next level" from a variety of diverse, global perspectives.
Authenticate 2022 is a hybrid event, held at the Sheraton Grand in Seattle, Washington and virtually on October 17-19, 2022. Now in its third year, the event is focused on providing education, tools, and best practices for modern authentication across web, enterprise, and government applications. CISOs, security strategists, enterprise architects, and product and business leaders are invited to register at https://authenticatecon.com/event/authenticate-2022-conference/.
In response to its rising popularity, the conference now features a third content track and offers more than 80 sessions. Speakers from ADP, Amazon, Citi, CVS Health, Salesforce, Target, USAA and others will deliver a diverse set of sessions, detailed case studies, technical tutorials, and expert panels. Attendees will also benefit from a dynamic expo hall and networking opportunities whether attending in-person or virtually.
Authenticate 2022 is also accepting applications for sponsorship, offering opportunities for companies to put their brand and products front and center with brand exposure, lead-generation capabilities, and a variety of other benefits for both on-site and remote attendees. To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, please visit https://authenticatecon.com/event/authenticate-2022-conference/.
There are a limited number of opportunities remaining. Requests for sponsorship should be sent to authenticate@fidoalliance.org.
Authenticate is the first conference dedicated to the who, what, why and how of user authentication – with a focus on the FIDO standards-based approach. Authenticate is the place for CISOs, security strategists, enterprise architects, product and business leaders to get all the education, tools and best practices to embrace modern authentication across enterprise, web and government applications.
Authenticate is hosted by the FIDO Alliance, the cross-industry consortium providing standards, certifications and market adoption programs to accelerate utilization of simpler, stronger authentication.
In 2022, Authenticate will be held October 17-19 at the Sheraton Grand in Seattle, Washington and virtually. Early-bird registration discounts are available through September 2, 2022. Visit www.authenticatecon.com for more information and follow @AuthenticateCon on Twitter.
Signature sponsors for Authenticate 2022 are Google, Microsoft, Visa, and Yubico.
Authenticate Contact
PR Contact
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cisa-director-jen-easterly-to-deliver-signature-keynote-at-fido-alliances-authenticate-2022-conference-301597418.html
SOURCE FIDO Alliance, Inc.