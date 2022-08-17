(PRNewsfoto/CIT, a division of First Citizens Bank)

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CIT, a division of First Citizens Bank, today announced that its Healthcare Finance business served as lead arranger for $67.5 million in financing for the acquisition and future expansion of the Northwest Specialty Hospital in the Greater Spokane market region.

