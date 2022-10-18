(PRNewsfoto/CIT, a division of First Citizens Bank)

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CIT, a division of First Citizens Bank, today announced that its Healthcare Finance business provided $39.25 million in financing for the acquisition of a portfolio of seven medical office buildings and dialysis centers in Texas, Georgia, Washington and Idaho.

